Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Crime

Teen charged after two stabbed in fight

Felicity Ripper
22nd Dec 2020 8:45 AM
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside a Coast home.

An 18-year-old Inala man suffered a laceration to his stomach and a 16-year-old Golden Beach boy received cuts on his arm and back during the fight outside a Kalowendha Ave address in Pelican Waters on Saturday night.

Family to farewell 'loving larrikin' days before Christmas

Police at the time said the alleged attacker fled the scene about 1am on Saturday.

The injured teenagers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Man charged after 50yo left on road with head injury

A 17-year-old has since been charged with two counts of wounding and will appear in Maroochydore Children's Court in January.

