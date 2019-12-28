Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

by Emily Halloran
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly pointing a knife at security guards and kicking two police officers in the head at a busy Gold Coast Shopping Centre yesterday.

Police were called to Australia Fair Shopping Centre, on Marine Parade in Southport, at 10.45am.

It is alleged the 13-year-old teen was causing a disturbance and when the centre's security guards became involved, he produced a knife and made threats.

The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden
The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden

Police attended and arrested the boy.

It is alleged while they were putting him into the police car, he became violent and kicked two officers in the head.

The teen has been charged with armed to cause fear, wilful damage, obstruct to police, and two counts of assault to police.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks juvenile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

        premium_icon Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

        News RESIDENTS have been reminded to keep safe on the roads this holiday season following a car crash at Gladstone West on Christmas Eve.

        House auctioned to recoup rates

        premium_icon House auctioned to recoup rates

        Council News 15 PROPERTIES were at risk of being auctioned if owners did not pay their overdue...

        Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

        premium_icon Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

        Council News MORE residents have taken advantage of discounted rates than last year due to an...

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a...