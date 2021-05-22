Menu
Police allegedly discovered a concealed chef’s knife when they searched a teenage boy on the Gold Coast on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS
Teen carrying knife in tourist precinct

by Darren Cartwright
22nd May 2021 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM

A teenage boy has been nabbed for allegedly carrying a concealed chef’s knife, a homemade shiv and drugs as he walked through a popular tourist precinct on the Gold Coast.

The 16-year-old was stopped and searched as part of a 12-month ‘wanding’ trial recently introduced to combat a rise in knife-related crimes in Gold Coast Safe Night precincts streets.

Police arrest the teenager, who was allegedly found with knife, shiv and drugs in Surfers Paradise on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS
He was stopped, along with another teen, near the Cavill Ave light railway stop in the heart of Surfers Paradise around 6.15pm on Thursday night.

Body-worn-camera footage released shows the boy acting surprised, when police inform him the wand has detected metal.

Police allegedly discovered a concealed chef’s knife when they searched a teenage boy on the Gold Coast on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS
“You gotta pretty big knife in your pocket,” the officer rhetorically asks the teen.

He was also allegedly found to have a homemade shiv.

The teen is placed in handcuffs and whisked off to a nearby police station.

The homemade shiv police allegedly found on the teenage boy on Thursday night in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Supplied
The 16-year-old Redland Bay boy has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

The 12-month trial allowing police to randomly stop people and ‘wand’ them in a prescribed area without a warrant started on the first weekend in May.

Originally published as Teen carrying knife in tourist precinct

