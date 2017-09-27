Teen carries knife for 'protection' after Gladstone murder

File shot of man with knife for court story. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

AN 18-year-old Gladstone teen told police he felt the need to carry around a large knife for protection at all times, following a fatal stabbing and a man being charged with murder in Gladstone in July.

Te Rarua Wiremu Edwards Hirani pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the possession of a knife in a public place.

The court was told on August 31 police spotted Hirani walking quickly down Toolooa St on his phone.

Police stopped him and as they began to speak to him, they noticed Hirani was shaking.

When officers asked for identification he began to fumble around with his wallet, showing obvious signs he was nervous.

When police asked him why, his response was "um".

Police asked to search the teen, who then admitted to having a 15cm knife in his possession.

He told the officers he carried it on him after the recent "Gladstone murder".

The knife was wrapped in a bandanna; Hirani told the officers it was a gift from a family member.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was unemployed and did not receive centre link payments given he was not an Australian citizen.

She said her client's father was supporting him.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho told Hirani that he couldn't carry around a knife in public.

She imposed a $300 fine, and did not record a conviction.