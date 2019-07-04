Teen busted drink driving four times over the legal limit

A 19-YEAR-OLD teen has fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court for drink driving.

Alexandra Lucia Lennon returned a blood alcohol limit of .203 per cent when intercepted on Redgum Dr, Kirkwood.

Lennon was placed on six months probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Patrick Mrumbwa Mutokoyi, 22 was intercepted at the intersection of Gladstone Benaraby Rd and Glen Eden Drive when he blew .156 per cent,

He was also placed on six months probation and disqualified from driving for 33 months. Cherie Margaret Malcolm, 39 returned a reading of .135 per cent on Dawson Rd. She was placed on 18 months probation and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Tani Edwina Emery, 30 blew .021 per cent on French St, Gladstone. Emery was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.