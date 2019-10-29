Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Women in prison. Picture: Supplied
Women in prison. Picture: Supplied
News

Teen breaks into prison to see jailbird ex

by New York Post
29th Oct 2019 5:53 AM

A lovesick German teenager tried to break into a prison to win back his jailbird ex, according to reports.

The unidentified 18-year-old pulled a Romeo by climbing high to reach his true love - but with this teen scaling a 13-foot prison wall to get to the barred-window of his ex's cell, according to the BBC.

The half-naked teen was so devoted to the jailed girl he refused to climb down - with the fire brigade in Vechta having to use a ladder to capture him, the BBC said, citing local reports.

The heartbroken teen now faces possible charges for trespassing, according to the report.

However, it was not clear if he had any success winning back his ex, who is also 18 and reportedly dumped him shortly before his break-in bid. It was also a mystery why he took such drastic action rather than booking a prison visit, the BBC said.

The teen used a street lamp to get over the wall into the young offenders' prison - with authorities now wrapping it in barbed wire, German broadcaster NDR said, according to the BBC.

 

This story first appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

More Stories

Show More
break-in crime jail offbeat prison

Top Stories

    Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    premium_icon Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    News The high tea brought people together for tasty food and prizes, but money raised was for a good cause.

    GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    premium_icon GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    News Students got to learn and try advanced technologies making their way into...

    Small Tannum gallery doing big things for local artists

    premium_icon Small Tannum gallery doing big things for local artists

    News THEY might be a small but Ocean Breeze Gallery has come a long way since it opened...

    • 29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Tourism future is bright with young star leading the charge

    premium_icon Tourism future is bright with young star leading the charge

    News ONE of Gladstone’s bright sparks was recently appointed as a Young Tourism...

    • 29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM