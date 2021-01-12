Menu
Crime

Teen breaks into house, smashes TV

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 4:50 PM
A 19-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands when he targeted his cousin’s ex partner.

Benjamin William Riley broke into the man’s Burua home on November 14 where he removed a window, went inside and punched the victim’s television and threw his xbox and Nintendo switch to the floor which caused them to smash.

He used a block buster – part axe part sledge hammer – and used the axe side to strike the xbox, television, switch and sound system before exiting the dwelling.

Police located Riley though finger prints.

Riley handed himself in on November 30 and said he wanted to get back at the man for mistreating his cousin.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said he felt sorry for his cousin and reacted in a way that was not acceptable.

She said he hoped to gain an apprenticeship in diesel fitting.

Riley was fined $650 and ordered to pay $1974 compensation to the victim. A conviction was not recorded.

gladstone break and enter gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

