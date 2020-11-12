Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service transported a boy to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service transported a boy to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon.
News

Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

Darryn Nufer
12th Nov 2020 3:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a traffic crash at West Gladstone this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Dawson Highway and Garden Street about 3.15pm after a boy on a bicycle, believed to be 13 years old, and a car collided.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy sustained arm, back and leg injuries in the incident.

The QAS spokeswoman said the boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police investigations were ongoing.

bicycle accident west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

        Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

        News The Gladstone community filled Barney Point Park today to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2020.

        Was this drink-driver ‘crying crocodile tears’?

        Premium Content Was this drink-driver ‘crying crocodile tears’?

        Crime Michael James Preston said he was “very sorry” for his offence.

        VOTE NOW: What is Gladstone’s best swim school?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: What is Gladstone’s best swim school?

        News We asked our readers where the best swim school was in Gladstone, and were...

        Closure for major Gladstone road

        Premium Content Closure for major Gladstone road

        Information Motorists travelling in or out of Gladstone will experience minor delays this...