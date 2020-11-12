Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a traffic crash at West Gladstone this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Dawson Highway and Garden Street about 3.15pm after a boy on a bicycle, believed to be 13 years old, and a car collided.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy sustained arm, back and leg injuries in the incident.

The QAS spokeswoman said the boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police investigations were ongoing.