Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 14-year-old boy was last seen at a Southport school about 2.30pm yesterday.
The 14-year-old boy was last seen at a Southport school about 2.30pm yesterday.
News

Teen boy missing from Coast school

by Emily Halloran
6th Aug 2019 1:01 PM

A TEENAGE boy is yet to be found after he was reported as missing after leaving a Gold Coast school yesterday afternoon.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was last seen leaving an educational facility on Anne Street at Southport about 2.30pm.

He was last seen wearing a blue school uniform polo shirt and maroon shorts.

The teenager, who resides in Ashmore, has been described as Pacific Islander, approximately 170 centimetres tall, slim build, short dark hair, brown eyes.

Police hold concerns for his welfare and said it is out of character.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Crash victim was in a coma for a week

    premium_icon Crash victim was in a coma for a week

    News 'He smiles when you say something funny': Young man's sister and mum by his side

    Surprising history behind your Gladstone street name

    premium_icon Surprising history behind your Gladstone street name

    News Did you know Agnes St isn't named after Agnes Water?

    Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    premium_icon Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    Health Cr Goodluck seeks changes to Gladstone Hospital

    Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

    premium_icon Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

    News Tiaaleaiga is expected to appear in court on August 19.