Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Quinn Leighton, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to public nuisance and obstruct police.
Quinn Leighton, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to public nuisance and obstruct police.
Crime

Teen blames public nuisance on losing his glasses

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE teenager charged with public nuisance said he was defending himself because his glasses had been knocked off.

Quinn Douglas Leighton, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to commit public nuisance within licenced premises and obstruct police.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said on the day of the offence, the retail worker had just arrived at a nightclub when, for no reason, he was assaulted by another patron.

She said the man who assaulted Leighton knocked his glasses off and Leighton required glasses to see.

“Understandably he was not only distressed he was very annoyed,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Leighton and the other person had got into a fight and a security guard intervened.

She said Leighton was defending himself but didn’t appreciate a security officer had become involved because of the glasses issue.

She said Leighton had originally planned on contesting the public nuisance charge but had chosen not to.

He was placed on a nine-month good behaviour bond with a $800 recognisance.

More public nuisance stories:

Man abuses pregnant woman, threatens to burn home

Public nuisance offender was ‘trying to help a mate’

Man sentenced for drunken brawl outside Gladstone nightclub

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Crowds flock to East Shores 1B opening

        Premium Content GALLERY: Crowds flock to East Shores 1B opening

        News Dozens of people gathered to check out the grand opening of the new East Shores 1B precinct.

        ‘Such a loss’: Industry icon remembered two years on

        Premium Content ‘Such a loss’: Industry icon remembered two years on

        News Yesterday marked two years since the passing of a Gladstone industry supply chain...

        Council to remove unhealthy trees at Boyne Island

        Premium Content Council to remove unhealthy trees at Boyne Island

        News Several paperbark trees at Boyne Island will be removed by Gladstone Regional...

        New $1.8m fire truck for Gladstone station

        Premium Content New $1.8m fire truck for Gladstone station

        News GLADSTONE’S firefighting and rescue capabilities have been given a boost.