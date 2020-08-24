Teen blames public nuisance on losing his glasses

Quinn Leighton, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to public nuisance and obstruct police.

A GLADSTONE teenager charged with public nuisance said he was defending himself because his glasses had been knocked off.

Quinn Douglas Leighton, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to commit public nuisance within licenced premises and obstruct police.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said on the day of the offence, the retail worker had just arrived at a nightclub when, for no reason, he was assaulted by another patron.

She said the man who assaulted Leighton knocked his glasses off and Leighton required glasses to see.

“Understandably he was not only distressed he was very annoyed,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Leighton and the other person had got into a fight and a security guard intervened.

She said Leighton was defending himself but didn’t appreciate a security officer had become involved because of the glasses issue.

She said Leighton had originally planned on contesting the public nuisance charge but had chosen not to.

He was placed on a nine-month good behaviour bond with a $800 recognisance.

