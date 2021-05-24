Menu
Fifteen people had to self-evacuate. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
News

Teen arrested over fire that engulfed terraces

by Erin Lyons
24th May 2021 5:48 PM

A teenager has been arrested over a fire that tore through four terrace houses on a residential street in Sydney’s inner west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Darley Street in Newtown about 1am on Monday following reports of a fire that spread to several adjoining homes, forcing families to evacuate.

Following inquiries, police arrested the 13-year-old boy at Lilyfield about 3.30pm on Monday and took him to Newtown Police Station where he remains in custody.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
The blaze seriously damaged a row of four terraces. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
It took several hours for Fire and Rescue NSW to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured, but the fire caused “significant damage” to four homes on the street.

Fifteen people had to evacuate.

Smoke was billowing from the terrace roofs. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nicholas Eagar
Emergency crews are investigating the cause of the fire. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nicholas Eagar
“The whole building is damaged by smoke and heat, and 50 per cent of the building is severely damaged,” fire crews said.

A crime scene has been set up and investigations are continuing.

-with Emily Cosenza

Originally published as Teen arrested over fire that engulfed terraces

