The Department of Education is refusing to revealed what disciplinary action was taken to teachers who allegedly assaulted a student. Source: iStock/Getty Images
News

ADHD teen allegedly targeted by two teachers

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, Education Reporter
18th Nov 2019 6:37 AM
TEACHERS involved in the alleged targeting of a student with a mental disorder have been disciplined - but the Department of Education has refused to reveal how the teachers involved have been punished.

The Sanderson Middle School student, Jahmarl Hutcheson, 14, was targeted by teachers and students in three separate incidents on school grounds.

TEACHER board refused child assault probe

The alleged incidents between November 2018 and June 2019, which began with putting Jahmarl in a choke hold, suffering from head and back injuries after having a chair pulled out from under him by a teacher, and being beaten by several students after they were given permission to hit him by a teacher.

The Department said one incident was reported to police but did not say which.

Jahmarl, who has ADHD Inattentive, has been described as "a daydreamer, not violent" by his parents Ronald and Debra Hutcheson.

The couple said the effects of the incidents on their son and family were devastating.

"He no longer has the will to want to get up and go to school," Mrs Hutcheson said.

"He's fearful the teachers will continue to do it. He blames himself and says he's bad.

"All he wants is to be able to go to school and do his education and come home safe."

The alleged incidents have forced Jahmarl to reduce his school attendance, while his parents have developed severe anxiety. Mrs Hutcheson was recently diagnosed with epilepsy, likely induced by stress.

ONE-in-eight NT teachers abused at work

Mr Hutcheson was concerned for his son's mental health.

"Kids are so important, especially indigenous kids," he said.

"We lose a lot through suicide. They should have a bit more care.

"If they can't deal with it in a non-indigenous environment, they should get someone indigenous to talk to us and help us.

"We need to have that resource available where we can talk to an indigenous person and feel comfortable."

The Department of Education said it was aware of these incidents and disciplinary action was taken where appropriate.

The Department would not disclose what these actions were.

"Violence and bullying of any kind is not condoned in our schools and the department takes all matters seriously," a spokesperson said.

"The safety and wellbeing of all students and staff is of the upmost importance to the department."

