Teen allegedly spits on cop and claims he has Hepatitis C

A Gladstone teen can’t explain why he said he had Hepatitis C when he allegedly spat on a police officer.

Keenan Mark Peirce has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, serious assault of a police officer by spitting, wilful damage of police property and one other charge.

Mr Peirce applied for bail on Tuesday in Gladstone Magistrates Court which was objected to by police.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said on the night of the alleged offence the 18-year-old had been drinking heavily for a friend’s birthday and had little recollection of the evening.

She said there was a reference to him claiming to have Hepatitis C, which she said wasn’t the case, and he was willing to provide a sample to prove it.

She also said the alleged spitting was onto the leg of the officer, who was in full gear including pants and boots which meant there was no risk of infection.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had some anger management issues which would need to be looked at carefully before sentencing.

She said he had an address in Calliope with his mother where he could stay and was happy to comply with not attending Gladstone.

Mr Peirce was granted bail with conditions to report to Calliope police, not visit Gladstone except for court, legal and health appointments, not to consume any alcohol and one other condition.

“You got bail on the skin of your teeth today,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

Mr Peirce’s matters will be back before the court on April 9.