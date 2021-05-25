Teen allegedly raped by boyfriend at Gold Coast uni

A MAN allegedly raped and beat his girlfriend multiple times in Bond University accommodation, including knocking her unconscious, a jury was told.

Police allege that in one of three incidents the man told the woman: "You're a whore. I'm going to treat you like it."

On Monday, the Southport District Court was told that the woman, 18 at the time, cried throughout the alleged rape and the man told her to "show how much you like it".

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including rape and assault.

Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes told the court the couple had moved to the Gold Coast more than 10 years ago so the woman could attend Bond University.

He said the woman had trouble adjusting to life on the Gold Coast and began to feel jealous.

Mr Hynes said during an argument the man backhanded the woman in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

He then tugged down her pants and raped her despite her telling him "no" and to stop, the court was told.

Mr Hynes said the man told the woman: "You'll get used to it."

The woman was allegedly raped in accommodation at Bond University.

The jury was told that during another argument a few weeks later the man pushed the woman to the ground and kicked her repeatedly in the ribs and stomach.

She was allegedly left bruised.

Police allege the final incident took place months later after a break-up and the woman had admitted to liking a group sex encounter with the man and a mutual friend.

Mr Hynes said the man pushed her on to the bed, causing her to hit her head and knocking her out.

The jury was told that when she came to she noticed she was bleeding from the skull and she could feel the man digitally raping her.

She allegedly began to cry.

Mr Hynes said that when she tried to resist oral sex the man clenched his fist and threatened her.

The court was told she complied out of fear.

The man then allegedly spat in her face and told her she was a "whore" and told her to "show how much you like it".

After the rape the man allegedly told the teenager to shower.

Mr Hynes said when she emerged from the shower the man was asleep in her bed.

The trial continues Tuesday.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Teen allegedly raped by boyfriend at Gold Coast uni