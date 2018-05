A teenager was airlifted after falling off a trampoline

A TEENAGER was airlifted from Seventeen Seventy last night after falling off a trampoline.

The boy suffered neck injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital just after 9.00pm by RACQ's LifeFlight helicopter rescue service.