Teen admits to 'mind snap' before stealing $3k from retiree

A 17-YEAR-OLD man has admitted to having a "mind snap” when, under the influence of drugs, he ripped an envelope containing $3000 from an 88-year-old's hands in a brazen daylight theft.

Rockhampton man Kahlym John Phillips pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing after earlier handing himself in to Bundaberg police.

The police prosecutor told the court at 1.15pm on Wednesday, May 3 the victim, Peter Young, was at the Bank of Queensland withdrawing $3000.

"Unbeknownst to the victim, the defendant, another man and a woman were also in the bank behind the victim, watching as the victim received this money,” the prosecutor said.

The court heard how the accused then followed Mr Young out of the bank, grabbed the envelope and ran off along Barolin St towards Quay St.

Police obtained CCTV footage from the bank which identified the accused.

Phillips told police upon his arrest that he had spent the $3000.

Defence solicitor Lavonda Maloy said Phillips had shown remorse for the crime, saying he had described it as an "opportunistic matter” and that he had a "mind snap”.

"He was under the influence of illicit substances at the time of the offence,” Mrs Maloy said.

Mrs Maloy said Phillips was willing to pay back the money, do community service and undergo drug and alcohol counselling.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin took issue with the stealing offence being described as "opportunistic”.

"I appreciate he may not have gone looking for a victim but I don't think opportunistic is the right characterisation,” Ms Merrin said.

Ms Merrin adjourned the matter until Friday, May 12.

Phillips was released on bail with strict curfew conditions.