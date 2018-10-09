Menu
The 18-year-old is expected to face court today.
Crime

Mental health report to come on teen accused of stabbing

Tegan Annett
by
9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
AN 18-year-old accused of stabbing another teenager early Saturday morning remains in Gladstone Police custody.

The Kin Kora man was charged with unlawful wounding after an incident unfolded at 2.15am outside Central Lane Hotel on Yarroon St.

The charges were mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday but the matter was postponed until today when a report on the teenager's mental health will be available.

Gladstone detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the teenager was found by police shortly after the incident.

He said the teenagers did not know each other.

The victim was assessed by Gladstone Hospital staff and was not admitted.

"We believe they may have had some sort of disagreement in the bar earlier ... and it may have led to this development later on," Sgt Andersen said.

gladstone magistrates court mental health stabbing
Gladstone Observer

