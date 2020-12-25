Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman is in serious condition after a teen girl allegedly attacked her with a meat cleaver, police said.
A woman is in serious condition after a teen girl allegedly attacked her with a meat cleaver, police said.
Crime

Teen accused of meat cleaver attack on woman

by Darren Cartwright
25th Dec 2020 3:00 PM

A teen armed with a meat cleaver has allegedly struck a woman and then charged at a neighbour in Sydney's west on Christmas Day.

The 17-year-old girl allegedly attacked an older woman at a unit in Parkside Lane, Westmead just after midnight, police say.

She then allegedly turned on a female neighbour who had heard screams and rushed to help.

An aerial view of Parkside Lane, Westmead where the incident is alleged to have occurred. Picture: Google Maps
An aerial view of Parkside Lane, Westmead where the incident is alleged to have occurred. Picture: Google Maps

"Police have been told a neighbour entered their unit after hearing the older woman's cries for help," NSW police said in a statement.

"She was chased outside by a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly armed with a meat cleaver.

"Another witness found the older woman a short time later in the garden with multiple injuries."

The injured woman was taken in a serious condition to Westmead Hospital after sustaining multiple injuries.

Police believe it was a domestic violence-related assault.

The teen was arrested and "has been taken for assessment," police said.

A meat cleaver was seized at the scene and was being forensically examined.

Originally published as Teen accused of meat cleaver attack

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        Premium Content Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News Since its inception in 1996, Australia’s biggest fishing competition has brought millions into the Gladstone region economy.

        • 25th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding season

        Premium Content Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding...

        News Experts say weather influences crocodile behaviour and rain can trigger females...

        Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        Premium Content Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        News The full body scanners replace walk-through metal detectors to increase security...

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their...