Teen, 19, gets stern advice after second DV offence

Sarah Barnham
| 6th Jul 2017 4:25 AM
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA281013CORT

THERE'S no age limit where domestic violence is more, or less, likely to take place in a household.

Just ask the 19-year-old Gladstone teen who pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the aggravated offence of a domestic violence order breach.

And it wasn't his first time before the court on domestic violence charges.

The court heard the teen is a respondent in a domestic violent order made in November 2016.

The second breach of the order occurred on June 12 at a residence in Sunvalley.

Police were called just after 1pm, after the defendant and the aggrieved had a verbal argument.

During the fight. the defendant got in the aggrieved's face and stood over her, the court heard.

The fight continued upstairs, where the defendant picked up a shirt and flicked it at the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was in a de-facto relationship of more than a year-and-a-half with the aggrieved.

She said her client was dealing with ongoing mental health issues.

Ms Ramos told the court her client and the aggrieved wanted to have children together, but wanted to work on their relationship through counselling before doing so.

She said although the breach was aggravated, there was no physical violence involved in the offending.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho gave the defendant some stern words of advice.

"This domestic violence protection order expires soon, but I am going to extend it - temporarily," she said.

"I spoke to you about this (domestic violence offending) in February, and you've done it again."

Ms Ho said the temporary order would allow the pair to try out counselling.

She said the pair could come back to the court and have it amended, only if the aggrieved was present.

She told the defendant he couldn't raise children in a household where domestic violence was present.

A conviction was not recorded however Ms Ho imposed a $700 fine to be paid by the defendant.

