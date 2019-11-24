Teen, 18 jailed after ‘brutal’ West Gladstone assault

A GLADSTONE man will soon be released on parole despite his "brutal" attack on a 44-year-old woman in her own home.

Ricardo Samuel Veronese, 18 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to three charges; one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while in company, common assault and wilful damage.

Court documents stated Veronese's victims were in bed asleep at a West Gladstone home on April 27 when they woke to screams coming from a neighbour's house about 9.45pm.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman opened her bedroom window and told a group outside to "shut up".

The victim's 12-year-old daughter began to cry.

The woman walked outside through the front door where Veronese and a group of others were standing nearby.

She told the group she had children inside the house trying to sleep.

"Have some respect," the woman told the group.

Veronese's co-accused allegedly kicked the woman in her stomach before Veronese kicked her in the throat and knocked her to the ground.

Veronese and his alleged co-accused continued to attack the woman while she was on the ground, kicking her several times to the head, back and legs.

The victim called out to a male friend who was inside her house. The court documents revealed the victim's child was screaming "get off my mum".

The victim's male friend tried to intervene and protect the woman however he too was attacked by Veronese and his co-accused.

Both victims managed to escape the attack and run inside but not before one of Veronese's co-accused allegedly kicked the woman's pet dog in the stomach.

The court documents revealed Veronese and his co-accused chased the victims to the front door and kicked the door off its hinges, destroying a lock.

Veronese picked up a pot plant and threw it at a window, smashing it.

Police arrived shortly after and the victims identified Veronese through a photo board.

Veronese was sentenced to 15 months' jail with parole release on his birthday, December 18.

A conviction was recorded.