Techy twins toast 100 years from opposite sides of the world

A PAIR of tech-savvy twins have proven up they are with the times on their 100th birthday, celebrating a century together from opposite sides of the world via Skype.

When Avon Hayes and Daphne Poole were born minutes apart on their parent's cattle property 100 years ago, computers and iPads weren't even a thing of fantasy.

But the two digital dynamos today embraced technology to its fullest, using video chat to wish each other a happy birthday from Warwick to America.

The celebration was broadcast for a packed room at Warwick Aged Care this morning.

Sarah L'Estrange, Kathryn Breytenbach, Phoenix Breytenbach, Avon Hayes, Donna L'Estrange, Ruth Lyon and Betty Lyon. Marian Faa

Sporting hot pink pom-poms on her head and flanked by four generations of family members, Mrs Hayes told her sister how much she loved her after the pair exchanged memories of their childhood in Warwick.

"Remember how much fun we had, playing around the rocks," Mrs Poole said.

The twins grew up side-by-side on a cattle property near Leslie Dam and would ride a horse double-back to school at Sandy Creek.

When they were older they helped out mustering and branding cattle on the farm.

Mrs Hayes' daughter Donna L'Estrange said the twins shared an inseparable bond that sometimes got the better of their boyfriends.

"They used to trick the boys at dances and switch places with their dates," Mrs L'Estrange said.

Twin sisters Avon Hayes and Daphne Poole (nee Thompson). Contributed

Skilled seamstresses and champion tennis players, Mrs Hayes and Mrs Poole were well known in the town.

But when Mrs Poole married an American soldier at the end of World War II, she was whisked away to San Fransico and has been living in the USA since.

Mrs Hayes stayed on in Warwick to run the family cattle property, Granite Hills, with her husband John.

Despite the distance, Mrs Hayes and Mrs Poole have always kept in touch.

In the early years they wrote aerogram letters to each other every week until they started calling by phone.

Warwick couple John and Avon Hayes took over Granite Hills station when Avon's parents retired. Contributed

Now having lived through the digital revolution in its entirety, the sisters are embracing Skype as their main mode of communication.

"It's a very significant day for the family," Mrs L'Estranged said.

But other than relishing the chance to catch up with her friends and family, Mrs Hayes didn't think too much of her milestone.

"I feel just the same as any other day," she said.