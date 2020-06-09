Technology was used during shutdown but training is back

Kobi Mallie-Roberts competing in the CQ Junior Regional Championships, held at Gladstone Gymnastics Club on Sunday 11 August 2019. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Kobi Mallie-Roberts competing in the CQ Junior Regional Championships, held at Gladstone Gymnastics Club on Sunday 11 August 2019. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

GYMNASTICS: Athletes will be pleased with a return to training as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Gladstone Gymnastic Club competitors in the women artistic gymnastics levels one to five, men artistic gymnastics at senior, junior and development level and the acrobatic groups resumed on Monday.

All other classes will resume from term three.

GGC administration officer Shana Leigh said coaches used innovative ways in making most of the shutdown.

“Staff and coaches were required to work from home and come up with new ways to try and keep our gymnasts fit and healthy while unable to train in the gym,” she said.

“Our coaches held regular Zoom classes which incorporated strength, conditioning and flexibility, as well as fun dance classes and even some cooking classes for something different.”

Leigh said the usual stage two rules were in place such as the 20-person protocol.

However, things should get back to near pre-coronavirus times.

“We have had to limit classes for remainder of term two to competitive squads at reduced training hours and Kindergym,” she said.

“Our acro squads are still unable to do partner work due to social distancing requirements.

“As of term three, we are able to re-open general gym classes as well as increase our squad training hours back to normal.”

The third term will allow up to 100 maximum in the gym.

“Social distancing requirements means being creative with class timetables and floor managing to allow our classes to continue while remaining within social distancing and number restrictions,” Leigh said.

She said no competitions have been scheduled at this stage for the remainder of the year.

RELATED STORY: UPDATED: Photos – Gladstone coaches loved what they saw

RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Seb says he wants to get best out of himself