Gemma Diessel drowned at Dicky Beach. Contributed
Crime

'Technical' results could piece together doctor's last hours

Shayla Bulloch
by
25th Feb 2019 10:35 AM
TECHNICAL results could piece together Gemma Diessel's last moments more than a week since her tragic death.

Caloundra CIB Detective Senior Constable Russell Connor said police were awaiting new analysis which could show if her missing mobile phone was active after her death on February 14.

"We are doing a few things behind the scenes," he said.

Dr Diessel was four weeks into her new role at Sunshine Coast University Hospital when her body was found by a surfer at Dicky Beach.

 

Sunshine Coast University Hospital doctor Gemma Diessel drowned during a late-night swim off Currimundi. Her body was found at Dicky Beach the next morning. Contributed

Police believe she drowned after getting into trouble during a night-time swim.

While her phone still hasn't been located, police believed it may have been washed away with the rising tide.

 

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore. Flowers have been left at the botom of the staircase in her remembrance. Patrick Woods

Preliminary autopsy results of Dr Diessel's body returned last week with "no alarming" results.

 

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore. Flowers have been left at the botom of the staircase in her remembrance. Patrick Woods

Snr Cont Connor said detectives were awaiting further toxicology results.

"These take a while to come back so we will know more in a few weeks," he said.

