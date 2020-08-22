Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
Health

Technical errors impact COVID tests

by Kasey Wilkins
22nd Aug 2020 11:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TECHNICAL error has meant some COVID test requested by Tasmanian GPs were not processed.

State Health Commander Katherine Morgan-Wicks said on Saturday any Tasmanian referred for a COVID test by their GP in the past few days, and has yet to receive further contact, should contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

"A technical error has affected the GP referral system for the Tasmanian Department of Health coronavirus testing clinics, and referrals made between Thursday August 20 and yesterday have been properly processed, and test bookings may not have been made for some patients within the normal timeframes," she said.

"The Department has also notified GPs and requested that they re-process any referrals that may have been affected."

GP referrals to Department of Health testing clinics are the only GP referrals that have been impacted.

"The Department sincerely apologies to any patients who have been affected by this issue, which has now been resolved," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.

kasey.wilkins@news.com.au

Originally published as Technical errors impact Tasmanian COVID tests

coronavirus

Just In

    Victoria records 182 new cases

    Victoria records 182 new cases
    • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone boosted by $145m renewables corridor

        Premium Content Gladstone boosted by $145m renewables corridor

        News Queensland Premier announces Gladstone to benefit from renewables infrastructure.

        See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

        Premium Content See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

        News TANNUM SANDS Surf Lifesaving Club put their stamp on the 66th Annual Wide Bay...

        • 22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

        Premium Content Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

        Crime The man was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

        Hard at work moving Maritime Museum to world-class site

        Premium Content Hard at work moving Maritime Museum to world-class site

        News “It’s going to put Gladstone firmly on the maritime map,” Lindsay Wassell.