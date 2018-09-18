Menu
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Gladstone State High senior girls team recently competed in the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge 24-hour endurance bike ride.
News

Techies in endurance test with green vehicle challenge

Glen Porteous
by
18th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

GLADSTONE State High School and Tannum Sands State High School took to the streets of Maryborough last weekend in a test of fortitude, stamina and tech-savvy know-how.

Both schools had several teams in the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge blue ribbon 24-hour endurance bike ride.

The course consisted of a 2.2km lap that went around Maryborough State School and its surrounding streets.

The challenge aims to help develop efficient, environmentally friendly vehicles as forms of transport, as well as using emerging technologies in ways to help further students' education.

Gladstone High has been attending this event for 13 years, it is one event they look forward to.

Coordinator Karen Parker was impressed with the effort put in by both schools in the endurance race.

"It was heartbreaking for the Gladstone State girls team who shifted around from second to third during the race but slipped back to fourth due to popped tyre on a hairpin and lost time changing it,” Karen said.

The senior girls team comprised six students in Grade 12 and two Year 10 students, covering 365 laps.

The senior boys did 359 laps in 24 hours and placed 26th in a field of 50.

The junior mixed team had two Year 7 boys in it. They rode 275 laps and placed 15th out of 20 competitors in their division.

Tannum Sands Sate High School have been participating for several years. They had four teams this year, the junior boys finishing third in their class after 310 laps.

The junior mixed team were fourth in their class over 306 laps and the senior boys team covered 342 laps to finish 27th in their class.

The standout team for Tannum, the senior mixed division, covered 357 laps to finish 17th.

Gladstone Observer

