Tech-team wins big in State finals of Lego competition

STUDENTS from Calliope State School are celebrating success at the FIRST LEGO League State finals held in Brisbane last month.

The team, which received the 2018 Queensland State Tournament Research Award, included Year 4 students Luca Pizzy and Ashton Little, Year 5 students Georgia Dahtler, Georgia McCready, Sophie Binns, Amy Teather and Year 6 students Jessica Chapman, Tiana Hart, Chayce Ind and Toby Burge.

THE trophy was modelled after a LEGO sculpture.

Calliope State School robotics coach Sheree Mastromonaco said this year's challenge 'Into Orbit' saw students focussed on weather satellite issues and the "effect of radiation on satellite imagery”.

She said the group had expert help from the Bureau of Meteorology Space and Weather Team, The University of Queensland, the Australian Space Agency and Cement Australia electricians.

"They needed to talk to experts to get an idea about who works with satellites, what they do and what problems they face,” Mrs Mastromonaco said.

"They decided to design a shield for a satellite camera and worked closely with process technicians ... to get feedback and improve.”

The team presented its work to competition judges and also designed and programed a robot.

"The students have shown creativity, perseverance and quick thinking under pressure,” Mrs Mastromonaco said.

She said she was impressed with how committed they were to applying themselves.

"The experience and knowledge gained from the involvement in the competition has been unique and has far exceeded our expectations,” Mrs Mastromonaco said.

"The real win is the experience that the students have had but bringing the trophy back from the city is an incredible reward for the children's hard work and dedication.

"They were over the moon. They couldn't wait to tell everyone back home.”

School teacher Rebecca Wriede also coached the team.