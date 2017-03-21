Tech skills to soar with drone give-away

FLYING HIGH: Gladstone Regional Council will give one forum attendee the chance to see views like this in real time.

ONE young technology enthusiast will soon get the chance to experience virtual reality flight thanks to a Gladstone council give-away.

Gladstone Regional Council's youth development team has partnered with local businesses and organisations to hold a free IT skills forum early next month as part of National Youth Week, one of more than 20 events being held across the region.

"The use of drones, robotics and technology are becoming increasingly integrated into our lives and the Building Basic IT Skills forum is expected to be popular,” Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said.

The event, open to young residents between 12 and 25 years of age, will feature guest speakers from the CSIRO and Start up Gladstone Inc, as well as activities organised by the Gladstone LAN Group and CQU Robotics.

Two participants will win lucky door prizes - a drone and headset combo and an Arduino learning kit - an ideal starter kit for building electronic projects.

The forum will take place on April 3 from 9am at CQU's Gladstone campus.

Bookings are essential as spaces are limited - phone 4976 6300 or email cas@gladstone.qld.gov.au.