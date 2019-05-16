Tech Girls winners on their way to Silicon Valley

USA BOUND: Team 'Domestic Angels' Jasmine Gibson, Kasey Pfeiffer, Sarah Windsor, Georgia Green, Michaela Green, team mentor and CQUniversity lecturer Dr Jan Lewis and Tech Girls Are Superheroes creator Dr Jenine Beekhuyze are off to Silicon Valley after winning the national 'Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero' competition .

FIVE of Gladstone's brightest minds are heading to America later this year.

The Domestic Angels team, made up of four Gladstone State High School Students (Jasmine Gibson, Sarah Windsor, Georgia Green and Michaela Green) and Kasey Pfeiffer from Boyne Island State School, will fly to California's Silicon Valley in August.

The girls won state and national finals in the 2018 Tech Girls Movement competition with a prototype phone app, disguised as a cleaning app, that allows victims of family and domestic violence to contact police without being detected by their abusers.

The team will pitch their app to technology heads during their August 7-19 trip.

They'll visit up to 12 technology and business companies including Google, Ebay and Facebook to pitch the app.

Tech Girl Jasmine said the team wouldn't make too many changes to the app itself but would fine tune their business plan.

"When we go over to speak to them we'll have it adjusted, so they understand it," Jasmine said.

"We need to adjust it to fit their culture instead of ours," Sarah added.

"At the moment the app is disguised as a cleaning app and over there it might be something different."

"We have triple zero and they don't know what that is so it would be changed to 911," Michaela said.

Georgia said the group was both nervous and confident about presenting their app to tech heads.

"It depends how confident you are with the idea," she said.

"These are massive companies but if you narrow it down you're speaking to about five people and not the whole company.

"If you have everything prepared you shouldn't be nervous."