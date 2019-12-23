Tearful church service reflects on teens killed in crash

Calvary Christian Church special mass for Lily Bingham-Coop and Brett Pomroy who died in a car crash. Friends of Lily and Brett, Eli Daly and Kayla Dooley. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Calvary Christian Church special mass for Lily Bingham-Coop and Brett Pomroy who died in a car crash. Friends of Lily and Brett, Eli Daly and Kayla Dooley. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

ELI Daly and Kayla Dooley were part of a more than 500-strong congregation at Calvary Christian Church in Cairns who came together yesterday to remember two of their own, tragically taken from them in a fiery crash last week.

The pair broke down at Edge Hill State School, where the service was held, remembering the fun times with their friends Lily Bingham-Coop, 17, and Brett Pomroy, 18.

Calvary Christian Church special service for Lily Bingham-Coop and Brett Pomroy who died in a car crash. Pastor Michelle Fredericks. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Ms Bingham-Coop and Mr Pomroy were killed instantly when the car they were travelling in crashed into a power pole on Lower Freshwater Rd, Kamerunga on Tuesday night.

Through tears, Mr Daly recalled how he taught Mr Pomroy how to play the drums.

"I met Brett a few years ago when I moved to Cairns from Perth," he said.

"He had a passion for the drums, he was amazing.

"He was one of the most humble guys I've known. It didn't matter where he was, he'd give it his all."

Eli Daly and Kayla Dooley at the Calvary Christian Church service. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Calvary Church campus pastor Michelle Fredericks and senior pastor Dustan Bell led a sombre service to help the families and friends of Ms Bingham-Coop and Mr Pomroy through their grief.

Sharron Jones, a qualified psychologist and member of the church's Sunshine Coast congregation, flew to Cairns on Saturday to help.

She had also been deployed to help in southern communities devastated by bushfire.

"There is healthy grief and healthy mourning happening here," Mrs Jones said, as she advised the community to look out for each other in coming weeks and months.

Sharron Jones and Pastor Dustan Bell address the congregation. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Mrs Fredericks offered members ongoing counselling and said donations from all of Calvary's eight campuses would be sent to the Bingham-Coop and Pomroy families.

"Like you, I don't know what to say. I don't know what to do. But the one thing I am absolutely confident in is our God, he loves us. He's here right now and he's finding the broken-hearted," she said.

"What can we do, what we say? Not much in times like this (but) we can do something practical."

The church has also cancelled its Christmas Eve service, so the community could "spend time with family and friends".

Anyone, can donate to the families at BSB 084970, Account number 131587171, reference 'condolence', or email michelle.fredericks@calvarycc.global