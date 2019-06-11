Teamwork the key for Gladstone cadet unit

FUN and adventure while learning important life skills was part of the action-packed program for the Gladstone 124 Army Cadet Unit training weekend.

About 30 cadets from the unit spent the weekend camped just outside Calliope and got back to basics of camping and no technology.

Teamwork and self-reliance were some of the skills taught to the cadets through various military style exercises and drills.

One of the survival skills the cadets learnt was how to collect water in the bush using a variety of different materials.

Cadet Under Officer Tobias Johnson showed the cadets a bush survival technique of digging a hole in the ground and placing a plastic sheet over it to collect water overnight in it.

"We are showing the cadets different ways to collect water in the bush and not only are they learning survival skills but self-reliance,” CUO Johnson said.

"The cadets also learn how to think a problem through and try to work it out with success.”

Several other exercises the cadets did was camouflage and concealment, night time lantern stalks, the spider web challenge and radio communications.

Commanding Officer of 124 ACU Captain Douglas Johnson said it was a good attendance by the cadets eager to learn something different.

"The purpose for the training weekend is to introduce the first-year cadets to the bush environment and see how it works,” Capt Johnson said.

"It is a first-time experience for some of these cadets, to be away from home and be out here working with each other. There is no technology, no mobile phones and they learn some self-discipline and how to work in a team environment with the other cadets.”

Army Cadets is open to boys and girls from ages 13-18 and parade is every Wednesday night from 6.30pm on Palm Drive.