Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFE SKILLS: Gladstone 124 ACU cadets, Cdt Caleb Polzin, Cpl Jake Robson, CUO Tobias Johnson, Cdt Kiarra Muller, Cdt Thomas Clark, Cdt Max Gray, Cdt Jorja Shanahan and Cpl Taran O'Hare were learning bush survival skills last weekend.
LIFE SKILLS: Gladstone 124 ACU cadets, Cdt Caleb Polzin, Cpl Jake Robson, CUO Tobias Johnson, Cdt Kiarra Muller, Cdt Thomas Clark, Cdt Max Gray, Cdt Jorja Shanahan and Cpl Taran O'Hare were learning bush survival skills last weekend. Glen Porteous
Community

Teamwork the key for Gladstone cadet unit

Glen Porteous
by
11th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUN and adventure while learning important life skills was part of the action-packed program for the Gladstone 124 Army Cadet Unit training weekend.

About 30 cadets from the unit spent the weekend camped just outside Calliope and got back to basics of camping and no technology.

Teamwork and self-reliance were some of the skills taught to the cadets through various military style exercises and drills.

One of the survival skills the cadets learnt was how to collect water in the bush using a variety of different materials.

Cadet Under Officer Tobias Johnson showed the cadets a bush survival technique of digging a hole in the ground and placing a plastic sheet over it to collect water overnight in it.

"We are showing the cadets different ways to collect water in the bush and not only are they learning survival skills but self-reliance,” CUO Johnson said.

"The cadets also learn how to think a problem through and try to work it out with success.”

Several other exercises the cadets did was camouflage and concealment, night time lantern stalks, the spider web challenge and radio communications.

Commanding Officer of 124 ACU Captain Douglas Johnson said it was a good attendance by the cadets eager to learn something different.

"The purpose for the training weekend is to introduce the first-year cadets to the bush environment and see how it works,” Capt Johnson said.

"It is a first-time experience for some of these cadets, to be away from home and be out here working with each other. There is no technology, no mobile phones and they learn some self-discipline and how to work in a team environment with the other cadets.”

Army Cadets is open to boys and girls from ages 13-18 and parade is every Wednesday night from 6.30pm on Palm Drive.

army cadets gladstone 124 army cadet unit gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Single vehicle incident in West Gladstone

    premium_icon Single vehicle incident in West Gladstone

    Breaking Emergency services are currently on the way to the scene.

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:45 AM
    Man attacked with hammer, golf club over woman: police

    premium_icon Man attacked with hammer, golf club over woman: police

    News Man denied bail after violent New Auckland assault

    HEALTHY CHOICES: Not weak to speak about men's health

    premium_icon HEALTHY CHOICES: Not weak to speak about men's health

    Health 'Seek professional help and do something about it'

    • 11th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    'We love you Gladstone': Online feedback very positive

    premium_icon 'We love you Gladstone': Online feedback very positive

    News 75 per cent votes crowned Gladstone as the "worst” town