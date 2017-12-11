Menu
Teamwork nurtures success for young filmmaker

Matt Taylor
by

AS THE Capricorn Film Festival edges closer, Gladstone's last finalist nominee, Joe Perchard has lauded the success of his film, Cringey Ginge and Mr Biggs, as a huge team effort.

Following the story of two out-of-favour police detectives, Joe said the movie was best described as a comedic murder mystery.

"Two police detectives, who are not the brightest characters, have been kicked out of the office because of their incompetence,” he said.

"However, something happens and they're given a chance to prove themselves one more time.

"The film is about them trying to prove themselves with this murder mystery.”

With filming taking place around the Gladstone region, Joe says the success of the short film comes down to teamwork.

"Even though my name is down as producer and director, it's more of a group effort,” he said.

"I couldn't really have done it without everyone else.

"We all pretty much did a little bit of everything.”

While Joe said the team was stoked to be finalists, they are looking forward to their work being shown on the big screen.

"Our friends and family have seen it,” he said.

"They all loved it and thought it was great.”

Gladstone Observer
