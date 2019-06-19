Teams want to announce themselves in Hogs Breath

PUMPED FOR TOUCH: Under-14 player Jacob Harris, "Hogster", Hogs Breath Resturant manager Mikayla Davis and U12 player Aleesha Godbee, give their thumbs up.

PUMPED FOR TOUCH: Under-14 player Jacob Harris, "Hogster", Hogs Breath Resturant manager Mikayla Davis and U12 player Aleesha Godbee, give their thumbs up. Contributed GLA190619HOGS

TOUCH: Briffney Creek Junior Touch Fields will host sizzling Touch action in the Hogs Breath Cup on Sunday.

Teams from most parts of the Central Queensland Region will aim to get their names engraved on the shield which is fixed on the wall at the Hogs Breath restaurant in Gladstone.

Coach and Gladstone representative co-ordinator Dennis Black said it would be a big day.

Matt Long will be in action on Sunday. Jann Houley GLA190618MATT

"We have got 41 teams from under-10 to U16 and they come from Bundaberg, Rockhampton and as far away as Childers,” Black said.

He also said there would be more teams this year.

"We have probably got the same numbers as last year, but there are a couple extra teams,” Black said.

Gladstone will field an under-16 and under-14 boys and girls team, one under-12 boys team, two under-12 girls teams, one under-10 girls side and two under-10 boys teams.

Black said the Hogs Breath Cup was a great tune-up for another event next month.

"It's a good preparation for the Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay on July 11 and all of these teams will have a good hit-out,” Black said.

"The format depends on the pool numbers and the top two teams will play off in the grand finals.”

Event organiser Kevin Cridland was the man who first thought of the concept and Gladstone Junior Touch Association committee member Kerry Harris lauded Cridland.

"I don't think he every really dreamed how successful it would become,” Harris said.

"It is now locked in as a representative event on not only the CQ calender, but also Queensland Touch with Hogs Breath backing it the whole time.

"Hogs Breath have been absolutely fantastic over the five years this competition has been running.”

Action will start at 9am with finals between 2.30pm and 3pm and games will consist of two 12-minute halves with a two-minute break at half-time.