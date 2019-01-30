Teams to gather for big hockey competition in Gladstone

Sparks' Josh Baxter and Souths' Dean Wightman in the Gladstone Hockey 9s games between Sparks and Souths in 2017.

Sparks' Josh Baxter and Souths' Dean Wightman in the Gladstone Hockey 9s games between Sparks and Souths in 2017. Paul Braven GLA250217HOCKEY

HOCKEY: The fifth annual Lightning 9s Carnival will be held on the weekend of February 23-24 at Rigby Park from 5pm.

Entry Fee is $230 per team and for the men and women's A1 teams.

There are limited places available so first in will obtain spots and there will be eight teams in each division divided by two pools.

Prize-money for both finals is $500 for first place and $300 (second) in both men's and women's finals.

There will be a licensed bar with canteen facilities and teams are guaranteed three games.

Team entry fee must be paid on nomination for spot to be held.

It's a 9-a-side format with tournament open to teams from Gladstone, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay. There's more details or on www.gladstonehockey. com.au and email gladstonehockey @gmail.com