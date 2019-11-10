Menu
The Glen’s Sam Lowry made 40 runs against Frenchville at the weekend.
Sport

Teams play out a thriller in Round 5

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
CRICKET: The Glen and Frenchville played out a thrilling Round 5 Capricorn Challenge match at the weekend that was decided only in the final over.

Frenchville won the toss and batted first at Rockhampton Cricket Ground, posting 8/212 from its 40 overs.

Brent Hartley topped score for the hosts, scoring 99 runs from 106 balls before being bowled by Zane Robertson, who finished with 2/22 from four overs.

Joe McGahan steadied the ship for Frenchville during the middle overs, scoring 47 from 67 balls and putting on a 128-run partnership with Hartley.

Damien Levett (3/42) was The Glen’s best bowler.

The Glen made a stumbling start to its innings, losing Waqar Yunus and Daniel Haidle-Smith for ducks.

Opener Sam Lowry scored 40 runs, but it was the 94-run partnership between Jason Seng (93) and Robertson (42) that gave The Glen a sniff only for them to be dismissed for 208 with two balls remaining.

SCOREBOARD

Frenchville 8/212 (B Hartley 99, J McGahan 47; D Levett 3/42, Z Robertson 2/22) defeated The Glen 208 (J Seng 93, Z Robertson 42, S Lowry 40; C McMahon 5/15, J McGahan 3/47) by 4 runs at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

capricorn challenge cq cricket frenchville cricket club the glen cricket club
