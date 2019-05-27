Teaming up for a cause

Rio Tinto versus Queensland Alumina Limited in the Gladstone Industry Leadership Group volleyball competition 2019 to support and raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Rio Tinto versus Queensland Alumina Limited in the Gladstone Industry Leadership Group volleyball competition 2019 to support and raise awareness of domestic and family violence. Contributed

TOSSING a ball around could help reduce domestic and family violence in the region.

The Gladstone Industry Leadership Group held their second annual volleyball competition yesterday to raise awareness of the issue.

About 80 people participated in the competition and teams included Boyne Smelters Limited, Rio Tinto Yarwun, Queensland Alumina Limited, Orica and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

QAL won the cup.

Volunteers from the Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence spoke with participants about domestic violence and its challenges in the region.

Chair of the leadership group Joe Rea said the event helped raise awareness of the issue and highlighted the importance of standing up and speaking out.

"Gladstone's industries have an opportunity to contribute to the solution by raising awareness of the issue, the support organisations available and by ensuring that people feel supported to seek help.”

Leadership group chief executive officer Patrick Hastings said it was a was a huge success and everyone enjoyed the day.

"It's great to see industries from across Gladstone coming together to recognise the importance of such a terrible community issue,” he said.

"With the issue of domestic violence being 20 per cent higher in Gladstone than the state average of Queensland, it shows that we need to do a lot more.”

"Our major industries and their people are committed to raising awareness on the issue and working to help empower the community to say 'No' to domestic violence,” he said.

Mr Hastings said all of the industries involved on the day pledged to do something to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The event was supported by the Gladstone Volleyball Association, Tannum Sands State High School, Gladstone CCRDFV, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours and EQIP Gladstone.

"It's a step in the direction that we want to head in,” Mr Hastings said.