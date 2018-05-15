Team to share their greatest business stuff ups

SHARING THE FAILURE: Andrew Horton and Anton Guinea are two of the guest speakers at the GCCI Fvckup Night

IT'S THE great concept with the name that Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Carl Carter says is a bit cringe-worthy.

"We'll be hosting Gladstone's first ever Fvck Up night and I realise the name is not very politically correct," he said.

FvckUp events have become a global movement and the GCCI in conjunction with StartUp Gladstone have teamed up to host this one.

"A lot of business owners feel that they're on their own and they're not prepared to talk openly and honestly about the stuff ups they made in business and how they came out the other side," Mr Carter said.

"Sometimes it's good to have a forum to chat about things that have gone wrong and lessons learned."

Billed as a night of stories about businesses that crashed and burned, partnership deals that went sour or the product that had to be recalled, its not all doom and gloom.

"It's about breaking down barriers between business owners by sharing their failures in business and what they learned in the process," Mr Carter said.

"Hopefully, they'll be able to help ensure others don't make the mistakes they did, and it's probably the best way to avoid making the same mistakes."

Steve Marsten from Sothertons will MC the evening as five local business owners each deliver a talk sharing their professional stuff ups.

Three GCCI members and two StartUp Gladstone members will each speak for eight minutes. They are Anton Guinea from The Guinea Group, Andrew Horton form the LAN Group, Adrian Robertson the owner of Dreamtilt, Alicia Williams of Locations Real Estate and Jeremy Hastings from The Dock.

The event is being held at CQU Marina campus on Wednesday night 5.30 for a 6pm start.

Entry is $15 per person and food and drinks can be purchased on the night.