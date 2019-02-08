Team Tannum hopes to rode on from Branch success

Kai Devine and Oscar Wemmerslager will be strong in their board races this weekend.

Kai Devine and Oscar Wemmerslager will be strong in their board races this weekend. eH Photographers GLA080119NIPPER

NIPPERS: Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club nippers and cadets will compete today and tomorrow in a trio of events at Agnes Water.

It starts this morning with the Wide Bay Capricorn Board Riding Competition followed by the North verse South Teams Challenge at noon.

Thraves Eayres is keen to compete. eH Photographers GLA080119NIPPER

The 11-17 year olds will back up again tomorrow with another hit-out of individual events.

With up to one-metre swells running in from mainly easterly winds, conditions could be difficult.

Coach John Andrews is hopeful for some good surf to test out their skills and fitness in the lead up to Queensland Youth Surf Life Saving Championships at Burleigh Heads on March 8-10.

Dayna Sharpe (U15) is keen to compete this weekend eH Photographers GLA080119NIPPER

"It would be good to get some decent swell to keep up their surf skills as well as test their power and endurance when punching their way out through some big sets," he said.

"Unfortunately we just don't get that much exposure to good surf at Tannum on a regular basis which is why these carnivals are an important opportunity for those preparing for States."

Tannum's nippers make up most of the North Team and are well represented across all the age groups.

"I'm pretty happy that we have so many that will be here on today to get the extra practice and any of these nippers and cadets will stay and participate in the 11-17 Individual Carnival tomorrow," Andrews said.

"I'm sure a few more will make the journey down to join in as well."