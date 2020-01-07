Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Conor McGregor is looking a lot bigger.
Conor McGregor is looking a lot bigger.
eXtra

Team Khabib mocks new-look McGregor

by Richard Forrester
7th Jan 2020 2:25 PM

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has labelled rival Conor McGregor's team a bunch of liars before slamming the Irishman's figure.

"The Notorious" steps back into the Octagon against veteran Donald Cerrone on January 18, having not fought since his submission loss to Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

McGregor, 31, reiterated he would  brush past "Cowboy" and set up a rematch against the undefeated Russian champion later in the year.

"The Notorious" attempted to goad the star by telling The Mac Life: "That man is trembling. He doesn't want it. He doesn't want it. You get it."

But Abdelaziz was quick to shut down any rumours of a match-up by insisting Khabib has moved on from his old rival.

He told TMZ: "Dana (UFC boss Dana White) is the greatest promoter in history. I respect the man very, very much.

"He has to make people care about Conor. And by mentioning Khabib's name, he is making Conor more relevant.

"And it's OK. He promotes, he can do whatever. Khabib has a plan, Dana has a plan, sometimes we'll get upset, sometimes we'll agree.

"But business moves on. Conor's not on our radar. He might lose to 'Cowboy' as far as I understand. I think he might lose."

McGregor's team have always maintained that his preparation going into the Khabib fight was hampered by a foot injury.

Abdelaziz isn't buying their excuses and instead branded them liars.

He added: "Listen, his coaches before the fight (with Nurmagomedov) said, 'He's ready, he's gonna knock Khabib out inside three rounds, he's never been in better shape'.

"And after that, they said they had a horrible camp, his foot was like a balloon. They're liars."

McGregor has shown off his stunning body transformation ahead of his Las Vegas showdown by piling on the muscle.

But would appear Abdelaziz was less than impressed and saw it as another excuse to take a pop at the Crumlin-born star.

He said: "He looks like a blew-out balloon. He's a bodybuilder. That's what I think he looks (like). He's getting no love from us."

View this post on Instagram

Who the fook is that guy?

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

This story first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
ali abdelaziz conor mcgregor dana white donald cerrone khabib nurmagomedov ufc
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Businesses on the market right now

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Businesses on the market right now

        Business LOOKING to start something new in 2020? Here are a selection of businesses and franchises available for purchase in Gladstone.

        One in hospital after 4WD buggy incident

        premium_icon One in hospital after 4WD buggy incident

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a 4WD buggy accident at Turkey Beach late this...

        Gladstone region on track to hit rainfall average

        premium_icon Gladstone region on track to hit rainfall average

        News IT’S a good day to put your pot plants out as rainfall continues throughout the...

        25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

        premium_icon 25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

        Business The idea came from Halo Hair Studio owner Jade Jones, who fundraised when the...