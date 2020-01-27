Team keen to produce elite players

TENNIS: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association have appointed two men to take both sports to another level.

RELATED STORY: Ace efforts at development series

RELATED STORY: Gladstone tennis stars set to shine this weekend

Sam Tozer is the new head coach while Adon Kronk is the new venue manager.

“I guess the main focus is to create a pathway for grassroots four-year-olds to Red Balls and then to performance squads,” Tozer, 31, said.

Tozer hails from Victor Harbour in South Australia where he ran the Tozer Tennis Academy for four years.

“I am looking to establish an exciting junior pathway from beginners to elite touring tournament players,” Tozer said.

“We want to have kids from the Junior Development Series to get them to play in higher-ranking tournaments to state and then national-ranking tournaments.”

Tozer experienced high-level tennis as a junior when he was ranked as South Australia’s number one in several junior age brackets.

It took him to competitions across Australia and internationally before he completed a sport science degree in the US.

Tozer and Kronk have also teamed together to establish the KT Academy.

“He’s been getting on me to help build the KT Academy and one day he rang me and presented this opportunity to me,” Tozer said.

Kronk said the programs would cater for all types of player – experienced or beginners.

“We are looking to bring some new programs to the club and engage with players who may not have played tennis before,” he said.

“Just to build on the current group of great players that previous manager and head coach Rob Mcbean developed and be a big presence at tournaments with trips and tours offered for players who train at our club.”

KT Academy was established on the Sunshine Coast and will act as a support hub for Gladstone and Kronk said the two clubs would act as sister clubs and would look at doing inter-club challenge days and camps.

“Connecting players from the Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland will help build the quality and strength of both coaching programs,” Kronk said.

“We’re also very excited to be involved with the squash program looking to bring fresh new ideas and events into the calendar moving forward.”

GTSA COME-AND-TRY DAY

WHEN: This Saturday

WHERE: Glenlyon Road

TIME: From 3pm

WHAT ELSE? Free Family Fun Day; new class schedules for upcoming term with free giveaways and prizes; free play all afternoon – tennis and squash; sausage sizzle, licenced bar, family membership prizes to be won, meet new coach Sam Tozer