Team effort pays off in Giant Grocery Give Away

WINNER: Rhonda Taylor has taken home the $1000 Coles voucher inThe Observer's Giant Grocery Give Away competition.

Greg Bray

RHONDA Taylor said it was a team effort winning The Observer's Giant Grocery Give Away competition.

"I'd been laid up after surgery," she said.

"So, I filled in the forms and got my husband Roy to drop them in," she said.

Their tag team effort won them a $1000 gift card from Coles.

"To be fair, we'll split the prize evenly, $500 each," Rhonda said.

There wasn't anything specific she'd like to add to her grocery list.

"But winning the prize means we won't be paying for groceries for about eight weeks," she said.

"Plus we'll definitely be in the hunt for the African Safari competition too."

