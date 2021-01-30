Teacher’s wellbeing wish for CQ kids

Boyne Island teacher Kate Whelan launched her community project Wellbeing Wednesdays in order to give school children the tools to fight mental health issues.

A Boyne Island teacher says she is “reaching for the stars” with a dream her community project could reach a million people by next year.

“Wellbeing Wednesdays” is both developed and curated by Kate Whelan, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the teaching profession.

Ms Whelan said that in today’s society, where more children were at risk of, or born with, mental health issues, there needed to be a positive change.

“Over the last 10 years I have been creating wellbeing programs for young people, having suffered from anxiety and sense of worth in my early years,” she said.

“I realised that there were a lot of young people out there that were struggling with a lot of different issues.

“The longer I have been a teacher, the more I realised that there were lots of kids dealing with lots of different issues.”

Wellbeing Wednesday is a program that teaches parents, teachers and students ways to cope with mental health issues they face both in the classroom and outside of it.

Ms Whelan said the uptake in interest to be included on Wellbeing Wednesday’s email list, which sent out wellbeing videos and teaching resources weekly, was enormous.

“In the last 24 to 48 hours, after I just made a little post on Facebook, I have literally had a hundred people from countries around the world write to me with their email addresses,” she said.

“I was thinking ‘wow I haven’t even fully launched and I have people from America, New Zealand, the UK and Korea asking me, so there is definitely a need for this.”

Ms Whelan said 2021 was all about expanding her network web and interacting with wellbeing experts around the world to provide content.

“Because I cannot do this on my own, although I would probably love to, I need those new expert voices and opinions on the site to back me up,” she said.

“One of the key contributors to Wellbeing Wednesdays has been a yoga teacher from Severine Sanctuary in Boyne Island.”

Ms Whelan’s Wellbeing Wednesdays can be accessed HERE.