Teachers, nurses, contractors reveal industry concerns

TEACHERS who have seen teacher aides lose their jobs due to funding and nurses who see the need for more staff marched in solidarity this morning to send a message.

Hundreds of workers gathered for this year's Labour Day march to protest job cuts, casualisation and unfair wages.

The multitude of groups who gathered at the Gladstone Marina shared one common message - if workers want change they need to join together.

The Labour Day March in Gladstone 2019. Liana Walker

Leading the Gladstone members of the Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union was Susan Nankivell.

She said current conditions meant nurses cared for up to 10 patients in hospitals and even more in aged care, well above the recommendation of four.

Susan Nankivell (far right) leads the Gladstone members of the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union. They're protesting for better patient ratios. Liana Walker

Ms Nankivell also feared further cuts to penalty rates could impact her profession.

"We're also advocating for changing the rules because we nurses need to have penalty rates on weekends and public holidays,” she said.

"We see what's happening in some of the industries now as just the beginning.”

Member of the Queensland Teachers' Union Mark McMullin marched because he believed funding cuts had caused teacher aides to lose their jobs. The Gladstone teacher said he was also concerned about class sizes.

High school Teacher Mark McMullin is disappointed in how funding cuts have resulted in job losses in schools. Liana Walker

"To lose two and a half million out of state high schools over a number of years is really impacting on students' abilities,” he said.

Former Gladstone contractor Chris Butler returned to the region especially for Labour Day this year. The crane operator, and member of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, moved to Bundaberg a few years ago in search of a job.

The Butler family are standing together to support crane operator Chris Butler (left). With him is (front) Georgie and Riley Seth (back) Siiva Butler, Zalia Butler, Saija Butler and his wife Sunita Butler. Liana Walker

"I've been casual for the last four years now,” he said.

"No holiday pay, no overtime rates. But you've pretty much got to take it because there's not much work around at the moment.”