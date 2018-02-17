Teachers learning how to future-proof their classes

Deb Friel, Leanne Crane and Elle Banks show off the VR technology on show.

Deb Friel, Leanne Crane and Elle Banks show off the VR technology on show. Matt Taylor GLA160218FORUM

TEACHERS took an exciting virtual ride in an ambulance yesterday as they explored the possibilities of future learning at CQUniversity's 2018 Schools Campus Forum.

School teachers and guidance officers became students for the morning attending a Virtual Reality and Digital Teaching Techniques demonstration.

Centre for professional development director, Deb Friel said the event helped educators embrace technology and think beyond Powerpoint presentations.

"We've set the teachers up with a headset so they can experience the immersive virtual reality that we use in some of our courses," she said.

"We took them on a virtual ambulance ride to show them how it engages you in learning from something that's more interesting than sitting and listening to a Powerpoint.

"It takes them into a real life experience.

"They can see and feel what it's like to work in those environments as opposed to just reading it out of a book."

Ms Friel said technology was the future of learning.

"Everybody uses their smartphones and our students are engaged with their phones more than their education," she said.

"We figure that we may as well embed that technology into learning and really empower and engage kids to learn using that technology to our advantage."

The professional development forum also highlighted new initiatives, key dates, course offerings and included a campus tour.

Chanel College careers officer Leanne Crane said she got a lot out of the forum.

She said she had to know what offerings the university had for students.

"It's a big market out there now and there's a lot of kids who, if they haven't done certificates, they can't go any further with their career pathways," Ms Crane said.

"They've had some great guests speakers who I can, even now, get out to our college to speak to students.

"It's great for Gladstone that we have the campus here.

"It provides a future for our children and students."