Teachers learn about robotics in the classroom

HANDS ON: Ben Harvey from Gladstone SHS, Jason Bell from CQU and Jodie Longden from Gladstone Central SS get hands on with robotics.

HANDS ON: Ben Harvey from Gladstone SHS, Jason Bell from CQU and Jodie Longden from Gladstone Central SS get hands on with robotics. Contributed

MORE than 20 teachers in the Gladstone Region have taken part in robotics workshops at CQUniversity.

The Mining Innovators Robotics workshops were held last Thursday and Friday.

They were presented by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, CQUniversity and energy giant QGC.

QMEA education and innovation manager Tammy Grady said the workshops trained teachers in how to excite and inspire young minds with robotics. Teachers also discovered ways to embed robotics in the everyday curriculum.

"Teachers gain confidence in presenting these subjects in the classroom, which is extremely important, particularly with the introduction of the new Digital Technologies Curriculum, which becomes compulsory in all schools next year," Ms Grady said.

The workshops also helped teachers to prepare their students for next year's CQ Junior Robotics Competition.

Digital Technologies is part of the Australian Curriculum and focuses on how technology works and on developing skills in such areas as robotics and coding.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority director Janet Davy said the new subject area is important for the future of students.

"Australia needs enterprising individuals who can make discerning decisions about the development and use of technologies and develop solutions to complex challenges," she said.

Students learn computational thinking skills and work with digital systems to design and build solutions.

"For example, in years five and six, students may evaluate information systems and use simple coding to develop digital solutions, such as games or quizzes," Ms Grady said.