Teacher’s death rocks school community

THE tragic death of a respected Tablelands teacher in a highway crash yesterday has sent shockwaves through the school community.

Atherton State School teacher Margaret Barron, 54, died in hospital after her motorbike collided with a car which was turning on to the Kennedy Hwy from Malone Rd near Mareeba at 8am yesterday.

School principal Hannah Simpson said support would be provided to students and teachers affected by her death.

Atherton State School teacher and Kuranda resident Margaret Barron died in hospital after her motorbike collided with a car on the Kennedy Highway near Mareeba. Picture: Facebook.

"The Atherton State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of one of our teachers," she said.

"She was a highly respected and valued member of our staff who will be greatly missed by all her colleagues and students.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

Ms Barron, who lived at Kuranda, was taken to Mareeba Hospital with critical injuries following the crash.

The 63-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Tablelands Mayor Joe Paronella said it was a tragic loss so close to the start of the festive season.

"She held a very high position of esteem at the school she taught," he said.

"This time of year, where it's a festive time, any deaths on the road have that extra hurt for the family."

Another crash occurred on a Far North road yesterday, in which a ute collided with a semi-trailer on the Cairns Western Arterial Rd between the Barron River Bridge and the Lake Placid traffic lights.

The ute driver was trapped in his vehicle and later taken to Cairns Hospital with leg injuries.