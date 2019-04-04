Menu
Lauren Miranda's topless selfie got her fired. Pic
Teacher caught in topless selfie scandal

by NY Post writers
4th Apr 2019 9:07 AM

A TEACHER in New York is suing her former school after being fired over a topless photo.

Lauren Miranda, 25, was fired last week when an old topless selfie she sent to a boyfriend mysteriously ended up in the hands of a student, according to a new court filing.

The former Bellport Middle School maths teacher sent the image over two years ago to her then-boyfriend, The NY Post reports.

According to her lawyer, John Ray, officials wrongfully chastised Ms Miranda over the image, which was sent to her then-partner, another teacher at a different school, and eventually fired her for not being a proper school "role model".

Lauren Miranda claims she was fired after an X-rated image she sent her boyfriend mysteriously ended up in the hands of a student. Picture: ABC News
At a press conference, Ms Miranda said the image was obtained without her consent - and there was nothing inherently offensive about the image anyway.

"It's pure," she said of the image that shows her breasts. "I'm getting make-up in one hand, and I'm taking a picture in the other."

Ms Miranda said she had previously sent the photo to the former flame and had no idea how the student got hold of it.

Ms Miranda and Mr Ray have filed a notice of claim in the case as a precursor to a $4.2 million legal action.

"Long ago, she sent her topless unremarkable selfie to her companion, never to anyone else," Mr Ray said. "By unknown means, a student obtained it. The school district took possession of it, excoriated her and fired her because her breasts were displayed."

This racy topless photo Lauren Miranda sent to a boyfriend mysteriously ended up in the hands of a student, which reportedly was why she was fired from her teaching job. Picture: News 12 Long Island
Ms Miranda and her lawyer contend a male teacher would not have been subjected to the same treatment in similar circumstances, and she wants her job back.

"This would never have happened to a male teacher," Mr Ray said. "The Suffolk County Administrators and School Board have not yet discovered that women are equal to men. Lauren is rightly proud of her female torso. A woman's breasts are not inherently prurient."

Ms Miranda said on Monday she wanted to fight back in order to provide a strong example to her former students.

"What kind of role model am I to now roll over and hide?" she said. "I am showing my face and saying something happened to me that I didn't want."

Mr Ray said he didn't know if the student was ever punished.

Citing pending litigation, district officials declined to comment.

 

This article originally appeared on The NY Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Ms Miranda is suing the school in a $4.2 million legal action and says she wants her job back. Picture: News 12 Long Island
