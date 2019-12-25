Teacher by day, artist by night: Mural adds colour to town

Angie Ford paints the Freddie Mercury mural on the wall outside Boy Espresso Bar on Tank Street.

YOU may have noticed a giant mural has popped up seemingly overnight.

In a fabulous display of colour, a giant mural of Freddie Mercury has been painted on the wall outside Boy Espresso Bar on Tank St.

Gladstone State High School physical education and science teacher Angie Ford is the artist behind the mural and wanted do something on the wall for the longest time.

“I went up to (the owner) one day and asked what they had planned for the wall,” she said.

“I always thought the wall needed a big mural on it.”

It was the first time Ms Ford has attempted a mural of that scale. So far, the teacher has spent 40 hours painting it.

“I’m used to painting in a studio where people don’t see the painting until it’s finished,” she said.

“It’s a strange feeling knowing it’s on display the whole time.”

She thought Freddy Mercury would be “fun to paint”.

“I just think he’s a bit of a colourful legend,” she said.

Ms Ford said some of the challenges included underestimating how much time she would need to complete the mural before Christmas.

“I think I was a bit optimistic that I’d get it all done.”

Despite her profession, Ms Ford has always had a “love” for painting.

“(Painting) is meditative for me, once you get in the flow,” she said.

“When you focus on one patch, and finally step back and see the big picture is when it all starts coming together.”

She has plans to finish the mural by January 20.