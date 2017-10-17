Teacher aides get a rare chance to network

EVENT ORGANISERS: Teacher aides Michelle Prothero, Ros Lisle, Jan Campbell and Kay Drew worked hard to make the professional development day a reality.

IN A first for Gladstone, 62 teacher aides from across the region met at the Harvey Road Tavern for a professional development day.

They work hard to support teachers and students, and yesterday was a rare chance for them to get together and build relationships.

Kay Drew, a teacher aide at Tannum Sands State School, helped organise the event along with three teacher aides from Clinton State School.

She said the response had been very positive.

"It's going fantastically, I'm very happy,” she said.

Ms Drew said this day was a chance to network with people from other schools but also with those who work at the same school.

"We may all work as teacher aides but we don't always get together because it's just so busy at school, we are not always getting to the staff room,” she said.

Karen Pope has been a teacher aide at Clinton State School for 32 years.

She loves to watch the kids "prosper and grow and learn new things”.

"I've really enjoyed today, it's always inspiring to get together with your colleagues, every day is a learning day and it's the same for us as adults,” she said.

"Our school days are so busy and our time is so limited that this is a once-a-year event.”

The day was themed around the concept of 'leap into learning'.

Federal MP Ken O'Dowd and State MP Glenn Butcher both supported the event.