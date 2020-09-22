TCC duo named in Qld Team of the Year

The Cathedral College’s Riley Boaza and Jai Hansen were named in the Queensland Team of the Year following the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league competitions. Photo: Jann Houley

The Cathedral College’s Riley Boaza and Jai Hansen were named in the Queensland Team of the Year following the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league competitions. Photo: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two players from The Cathedral College have made the Queensland Schoolboys Team of the Year, named at the completion of the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy seasons.

TCC’s co-captain and mobile front rower Riley Boaza earned one of the prop positions, while dynamic dummy half Jai Hansen won the hooking role.

The honorary team was announced on Monday night on the School Footy Show, which ran on News Corp websites for the duration of Queensland’s northern and southern premier schoolboys competitions.

The Cathedral College’s Riley Boaza set to offload in the game against Ignatius Park in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

TCC and Queensland champions Kirwan were the only two schools from the Aaron Payne Cup to have players included.

TCC coach Mick Busby said it was fitting recognition for Boaza and Hansen, who were central to the team’s 2020 campaign.

“Making that side is a really, really good effort,” he said.

“In any given year, you can have one boy make a Queensland schoolboys side and that’s phenomenal but to have two in a team like this is unreal.

“North of Brisbane there’s only a handful of boys in it and two of them are from TCC.

“It’s a great reward for them and for the rest of the team to see that happen as well. It’s also great for our region to get players in a side like that.

The Cathedral College’s Jai Hansen gets his team on the attack in the clash with St Patrick’s Mackay. Photo: Jann Houley

“It’s fantastic for both boys but particularly Jai, who is only in Year 11.”

Busby said the duo’s performances had piqued the interest of a number of NRL clubs.

He had also fielded a host of inquiries about TCC’s fullback Germaine Bulsey, whose stunning four-pointer against Kirwan in Round 3 featured in the Top 10 Tries of the Year.

Busby said that as well as natural talent, Boaza and Hansen both had an incredible work ethic and complemented each other on the field.

“When Riley turned it on, we were very hard to beat,” he said.

“He had the ability to make metres, bounce up and have a quick play the ball and Jai, who is a very smart hooker, could play off the back of that.”

Hansen has been in the Melbourne Storm’s elite development program since he was 14 and Busby has likened him to fellow CQ product Harry Grant, who has been a revelation for Wests Tigers in the NRL this year.

2020 Queensland Team of the Year

1. Corey Thomas, Wavell SHS

2. Jesse Yallop, Kirwan SHS

3. Prinston Esera, Wavell SHS

4. Jahream Bula, Keebra Park SHS

5. Dudley Dotoi, Kirwan SHS

6. Ryan Rivett, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

7. Tom Weaver, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

8. Xavier Willison, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

9. Jai Hansen, The Cathedral College

10. Riley Boaza, The Cathedral College

11. Jeremiah Nanai, Kirwan SHS

12. Junior Taungataua, Wavell SHS

13. Ty-Ty Baira-Gela, Kirwan SHS

More stories

WATCH: Queensland’s top school footy tries of the year

Four Rocky players in Payne Cup Team of the Season

NRL premiership winner in TCC’s corner for Payne Cup semi

TCC vs St Brendan’s: ‘It had everything except the crowd’