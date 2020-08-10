Menu
The Cathedral College's co-captain Riley Boaza will tonight be on the Schools Footy Show, which will appear on The Morning Bulletin website about 7pm. Photo: Jann Houley
Rugby League

TCC co-captain on Schools Footy Show tonight

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
10th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
THE Cathedral College First XIII’s inspirational co-captain Riley Boaza will feature on tonight’s edition of the School Footy Show on The Morning Bulletin website.

The weekly program covers all things related to Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competitions – the Aaron Payne Cup and the Allan Langer Trophy.

It features highlights of last week’s round and previews the upcoming action. It also has player profiles and interviews with leading figures from the competitions.

Watch the first episode here

The School Footy Show will appear on this website about 7pm today and will run weekly for the duration of the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy.

All games are being livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website, and Boaza has turned plenty of heads with his powerhouse performances in TCC’s opening games.

Watch the replay of TCC, St Brendan’s games from last week here

The hard-working front rower scored a double in their 30-nil win over St Patrick’s College Mackay in game one and was equally influential in their stunning come-from-behind win over Ignatius Park last week.

He will be looking for another huge contribution in his team’s vital clash with Townsville powerhouse Kirwan State High at 12.45pm on Wednesday.

TCC coach Mick Busby said Boaza was the form prop of the Aaron Payne Cup – and there’s few who would disagree.

“Riley leads by example; he’s a quality footballer and he’s got a good work ethic,” Busby said.

Remember to tune in tonight to see Boaza on the School Footy Show and continue watching the game livestreams.

Rugby league livestreaming on Wednesday

Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS (Cowboys Challenge 11.45am, Payne Cup 12.45pm)

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS (Cowboys Challenge 11.45am, Payne Cup 12.45pm)

St Brendan’s College v St Pat’s Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 2pm, Payne Cup 3.15pm).

